Deputies arrest Tulsa man for caretaker abuse

A Tulsa man is in jail after Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputies say they found two of his elderly family members living in horrible conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office says they had originally gone to the house in the 3100 block of West Edison to check out a report of a stolen vehicle.

But when 40-year-old Anthony Wakeman answered the door, deputies say they could see the inside of the house was filthy and full of garbage and also found an elderly man who was in bad health and wearing only a soiled diaper.

They say an elderly woman on the scene told them Wakeman is a family member who was being paid to take care of them.

Anthony Gaston Wakeman

He was arrested and booked on a complaint of caretaker abuse and neglect and also a complaint of possession of a stolen car.

The Sheriff’s Office says the elderly couple was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Elder abuse complaint Courtesy: TCSO

