ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality announced the boil order has been lifted for Rogers County Rural Water District 3.

Last Thursday, a boil order was issued for everyone in Rogers County’s Rural Water District 3 after the presence of E.coli was verified in the water supply.

The department stated the water is now safe for human consumption and no longer needs to be boiled.

Click here for DEQ’s instructions on what you should do after a boil order is lifted.