Detour on SH-20 between Owasso, Claremore starts tomorrow

Drivers who use State Highway 20 between Owasso and Claremore will want to be aware that, starting tomorrow, there will be a roughly half-mile detour between Franklin Road and Lone Elm Road, while they do some work on the existing Highway 20.

You’ll divert onto a section of the new Highway 20 and Holly Road and then back onto the existing Highway 20.

There’s no word on how long the detour will be in place, but you should expect some slowdowns.

As for the new Highway 20, which is still under construction, ODOT says the mammoth project is getting close.

It diverts roughly four miles of Highway 20 from its current configuration to the south, where it will eventually connect with Highway 66 a couple of miles south of downtown Claremore.

ODOT says the new section of highway is about 80-percent complete and should be done in early 2025.

The project also widens the highway and will include a new interchange with the Will Rogers Turnpike at Flint Road.

ODOT also says Southaven Road, a main north-south arterial road that’s been closed down since last June because of the new Highway 20 project, should reopen in a couple of months.

ODOT says Country Club Road, a main east-west arterial, will likely remain closed until the entire new Highway 20 project is complete.

