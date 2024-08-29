Disgraced Tulsa attorney arrested for contempt of court

Ron Durbin

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Disgraced Tulsa attorney Ron Durbin landed back in jail on Tuesday for contempt of court.

Durbin is accused of interrupting a murder trial while it was underway to address personal issues with the presiding judge who is a judge he recently filed a lawsuit against.

You may remember when Durbin tried to turn himself in at the Tulsa County Courthouse after he was charged with assaulting a Tulsa City Hall security guard.

Durbin was found guilty and his law license was suspended.

Besides suing the judge, he is also suing the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulsa County district attorney over that arrest last summer.

The murder trial that Durbin interrupted was for Michael Jimenez.

He is on trial, accused of killing his wife Erica Evans-Jimenez back in 2022.

Due to the interruption, the presiding judge suspended Jimenez’s start date.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!