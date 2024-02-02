Dog rescued after week trapped in shipping container 25ft off the ground

Connie the Container Dog (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Heartland)

By Jen Townley

A dog rescued from a shipping container.

According to WHIO she was trapped inside for at least a week.

A team of marine inspectors from the U.S. Coast Guard were randomly inspecting thousands of shipping containers in Houston when they heard barking and scratching from a container that was 25 feet off the ground!

When they lowered the container and opened the door, Sky News reports a dog ran out.

They named her “Connie the Container Dog”.

Connie was very tired and hungry but happy to see her rescuers.

Connie the Container Dog was taken to a local animal shelter where she received care and was adopted.

Jen Townley

Jen Townley

Listen to Jen Townley weekday mornings on the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!