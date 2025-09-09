Dog shot by OHP during Operation SAFE has been euthanized

TULSA, Okla. — In an update to a story from Friday, the dog that was shot by Oklahoma Highway Patrol during the start of Governor Kevin Stitt’s Operation SAFE (Swift Action for Families Everywhere) in Tulsa has been euthanized.

According to the Tulsa Day Center, Malachi McCullough brought the dog in and the Day Center stopped the bleeding. The dog was then transported to the Skyline Animal Hospital who decided to euthanize the dog.

McCullough, 22 of Tulsa, is currently experiencing homelessness.

OHP is currently working with Stitt on Operation SAFE which is his initiative to clear homeless encampments from Tulsa. The original announcement stated that OHP has the authority to target encampments on state-owned property which includes underpasses, highways, state buildings and other state-controlled land.