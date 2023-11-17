Donors help ‘Food on the Move’ replace stolen tractor

The local non-profit group ‘Food on the Move,’ which runs a small farm and grows fresh produce for people in need, is back in business now, after someone stole their Kubota tractor last month.

Food on the Move founder Taylor Hanson, from the pop-rock band ‘Hanson,’ says they got two anonymous donations for $50,000 to buy a new tractor.

“Y’know when somebody decides to steal, they’re really impacting all the people we serve, which I think is the heartbreak of it. So today is a beautiful day, because we see the other side of the Tulsa community,” Hanson said.

Hanson also says the Kubota of Tulsa dealership gave them a great price on the new tractor.

You can learn more about Food on the Move here.





