The Donut Hole owner says she is closing the shop

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of The Donut Hole has announced that they will be closing the shop. They cited personal health problems as well as running a small business by themselves as reasons for the closure.

The owner, Sarah Swain, thanks the community for coming together around her after the shop was vandalized several times in 2022.

“To the neighbors and community who rallied after the vandalism and arson attempt- your support literally saved us,” said Swain on Facebook. “I’m forever grateful and I will never forget you.”

The Donut Hole also gained attention for hosting a drag queen event in 2023 after it was firebombed in October 2023.

Swain also thanked her staff in her post.

“I’m unfathomably grateful for those of you who really came through and helped shoulder the weight when I couldn’t carry it all myself. Your effort, understanding, and loyalty meant more to me than I probably ever said out loud.

