Double home invasion turns deadly

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a man is dead after breaking into a north Tulsa home, twice.

Police say an unidentified suspect broke into a house near Admiral and Hudson.

Captain Billy White says the suspect threatened the homeowner with a gun. Police say the suspect stole several items from the home and then stole the homeowner’s car.

Captain White says, about ten minutes later, the suspect came back and broke into the same home a second time and that is when the homeowner opened fire.

According to officers, the suspect fled the house and collapsed in the street. White says the suspect is deceased, but they still do not know his identity.

Authorities say this appears to be a case of self-defense and they do not expect charges to be filed.

