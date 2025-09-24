Doug Meacham named as interim head coach for OSU football team

OSU planning to reopen campus in June, have in-person class in the fall

STILLWATER, Okla. — Doug Meacham, the Offensive Coordinator for the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team, has been named the interim head coach after longtime coach Mike Gundy was fired from the position after over 20 years.

AP reports that Meacham’s first game will be this Saturday as the Cowboys take on Baylor in Stillwater at 2:30 p.m.

Meacham played offensive line for OSU from 1983 to 1987 and was an assistant at the school from 2005 to 2012.

Meacham also served as Offensive Coordinator at several schools, including Houston, TCU, and Kansas.