Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa to host 23rd annual Buddy Walk

The Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa (DSAT) is hosting its 23rd annual Buddy Walk on Sunday, October 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Holland Hall located at 5666 East 81st Street.

The Buddy Walk is where people with Down syndrome invite “buddies” to walk with them and can include family, friends, teachers, co-workers or local politicians. The event is designed to raise awareness and funds to support programming for the DSAT. 90% of the funds stay at the local level.

The walk will include a quarter mile walk, entertainment, a raffle, a market, free hotdogs, ice cream, cookies, drinks and activities for the family.

“The Tulsa Buddy Walk is more than just a walk,” states Executive Director Lindsay Nozak. ”It’s a celebration of inclusion and love, and embraces the true meaning of the word ‘community’. Every step taken represents progress toward a world where individuals with Down syndrome are embraced and celebrated for their unique gifts and talents. This event not only raises vital funds to support our programs, but also shines a light on the joy and value these individuals bring to Tulsa and beyond.”

The fundraising goal for the event is $100,000. DSAT says they are $25,000 away from hitting the goal.

You can register for the event here. Registration is not required to attend, but it is encouraged.