Downtown Claremore’s new Lilac Festival kicking off Thursday

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Lilac Festival, a seasonal, monthly food truck and shopping event in downtown Claremore, is kicking off on Thursday.

According to Visit Claremore’s website, the new tradition will typically take place the last Thursday of the month from May to October. However, for June, it’s happening a week early to celebrate Claremore 66 Days.

Organized by Claremore Main Street Inc (CMS), the festival will feature music, arts, food truck and sweets from Thursday, June 26 through Saturday, June 28.

The Cherokee Nation is the title sponsor of the event, and other sponsors are soon to be announced.

“The Lilac Festival will immerse visitors in the city’s rich cultural heritage, blending native and settler traditions in a vibrant celebration filled with music, food, art and family-friendly activities,” according to the announcement.

The event will kick off on Thursday during downtown’s popular Food Truck Thursday from 6-9 p.m.

“Strolling through the closed-off streets of the Lilac District, attendees will find businesses showcasing special lilac-inspired products, and a variety of Cherokee artisan vendor booths,” the announcement read.

According to the announcement, Monica Champ, a registered artist with the Cherokee Nation, is recruiting fellow Cherokee artists to display and sell their work at the event.

“While enjoying lively music and local flavors, attendees will enjoy seeing a ribbon skirt display and fashion show at 320 on Main, spotlighting the intricate textile artistry of Native American culture,” Visit Claremore wrote.

Friday night, tentatively set for 6-9 p.m., will be all about music, square dancing and sweets. A Street Dance and Pie Auction will take center stage, the announcement read.

Attendees can learn how to square dance in a “setting reminiscent of the ‘Oklahoma!’ musical.” Festival-goers can also bid on homemade pies and sweets.

“It’s the perfect way to experience a little nostalgia while making new memories,” the announcement read.

A Main Street Market Day will take place on Saturday morning.

According to the announcement, downtown business will open early at 9 a.m. and will be offering special deals and lilac-themed surprises.

There will also be fresh local produce and goods at the Farmer’s Market at the Claremore Courthouse parking lot.

“Families will love the sidewalk chalk art area for kids, as well as a special Cherokee storytelling session held at Gazebo Park,” the announcement read. “Children will get to decorate rocks to create symbolic animals like water spiders, turtles and a colorful snake that will become a feature in the Lilac District. All these animals hold significance in Cherokee folklore.”

A quilt show will pay homage to settler-era craftsmanship and feature talented local quilters.

“According to Steve Robinson, CMS Executive Director, the event will showcase the initial efforts of a new CMS initiative to transform the façade of Claremore Main Street,” the announcement read. “The project will include adding flower baskets to light poles, branding Main Street with the new CMS logo, painting the light poles, and installing more planting areas to produce an overall visual that ties in with the name Lilac District.”

Admission and parking is free.

“This festival is all about honoring Claremore’s past while celebrating the growth and revitalization of the Lilac District,” said Committee Chairperson Susan Gebhart. “The festival’s name itself pays tribute to Claremore native and Cherokee playwright Lynn Riggs, whose play “Green Grow the Lilacs” inspired the world-famous musical “Oklahoma!”

“Tying together the roots of Claremore’s settlers and Cherokee influences makes for something truly special,” Gebhart added.

The announcement provided the following information:

Thursday, June 26

• 6-9 p.m.: Food Truck Thursday

• Lilac-themed merchant displays

• Native American artisan market

• Ribbon skirt display & fashion show (320 on Main)

• Music & street closures for easy exploring

Friday, June 27

• Street Dance & Pie Auction (6-9 p.m., tentative)

• Square dance lessons

• Auction featuring delicious homemade pies & sweets

Saturday, June 28

• 9 a.m. – Noon: Main Street Market Day

• Downtown business specials & Farmer’s Market

• Sidewalk chalk art for kids

• Cherokee storyteller & rock-decorating activity

• Quilt show

“Claremore has a very active downtown community, committed to keeping it attractive and vibrant,” Gebhart said. “We hope attendees walk away with a deeper connection to our town’s history and a fantastic family experience.”

For more information, you can visit The Lilac District Facebook page here.