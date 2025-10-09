Downtown Jenks Transforms with help from The Ten District

JENKS, Okla. — Downtown Jenks is getting a major makeover and it’s all thanks to a citizen-led effort known as The Ten District.

Once called the Antique District, the 10 blocks of downtown Jenks stretching from the Arkansas River to 1st Street, was known for it quiet storefronts and empty streets. But in just a few years, it’s transformed into one of Green Country’s most active downtowns.

“There wasn’t any of this here. I mean basically 24 years ago, Main Street buildings were mostly vacant,” said former Jenks Mayor Vic Vreeland.

That’s changed. The Ten District, founded three years ago by Bryan Wilks and Shae Roach, who set out to revitalize ten blocks of downtown Jenks — restoring old buildings, attracting local businesses, and giving residents a reason to come downtown again.

“For the most part, the buildings were deteriorated — they were abandoned,” said Wilks.

“Now, we have new restaurants coming in, a lot of change, and updates to the existing buildings,” added Roach.

Roach says the balance between big brands and longtime local businesses has been key to that success.

“I think one thing that makes this area so special is the mix of large national retailers but also local shops that have been here a long time,” Roach said. “The merger of those two things has really brought results for both — and for consumers. It’s the perfect way to merge the history of the area, not only architecturally but also in goods and services. It supports everyone.”

That momentum is continuing. Just this week, Jenks Coffee Co. opened its doors on Main Street — a local addition that’s already drawing crowds.

“By everyone coming here, all the businesses are like, ‘Hey, we see your coffee cups in our store — you’re driving business for us,’” said co-owner Justin Wenzel.

“We haven’t seen Main Street like this in a long time, which is awesome,” added co-owner Britny Pittman.

Still, with growth comes challenges. Popular spots like Social and Mystic Pub recently announced they’re closing — a reminder that change takes time.

“Consumers are just getting acquainted with the downtown experience,” said Wilks. “They’re going to tell us what they want and what they don’t want — that’s just part of business.”

Parking has been one of the top issues The Ten District has worked to address.

“When we first started working downtown, parking was limited,” Wilks said. “One of our goals was to fix what we could — that’s alley parking. We got the city to tear down a building and now have about 75 spots back here."

Former Mayor Vic Vreeland has seen the transformation happen firsthand — and says downtown Jenks has never looked or felt like this before.

“It didn’t look anything like this — this much activity ever,” Vreeland said. “I’ve sat here and watched all the buildings change over the years, different ownerships and stuff, but we’ve never had anything like this.”

He says what makes the district stand out is the energy that shifts throughout the day.

“It’s kind of like two separate cities,” Vreeland said. “During the day, you see people walking around, going into different stores. In the evenings, it changes — you’ve got the restaurants and live music. You don’t have as much traffic, but it feels fuller because all the parking spots are taken. It’s a really neat atmosphere at night.”

The Ten District team says they’re not slowing down — future plans include adding more parking behind buildings, similar to what’s been successful in Tulsa’s Brookside and Broken Arrow’s Rose District.

For updates on events and new business openings, follow The Ten District on Facebook or visit their website.