Downtown Tulsa business burglarized twice in one night, police say

A downtown Tulsa business was hit by burglars twice in one night, according to Tulsa police.

It was at the DGX store at 6th and Boston. TPD said the first call came in at 11:50 p.m. Thursday. Police said someone broke in, took some items and left.

Then at 1 a.m., police say there was another call at the DGX. This time, they said officers saw the suspect running from the store and took him into custody.

Police said Carl Kyker admitted to breaking in and stealing beer, soup and energy drinks.

After checking the cameras, TPD said John Whitson was ID’d as a second suspect. He was arrested a few blocks away.

TPF said both face burglary charges and they said Kyker also faces charges for resisting arrest and obstructing justice.