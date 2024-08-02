Dozens more graves uncovered in Oaklawn search, bullet found with set of remains

Excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery Search teams uncover graves in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. (1921Graves Facebook)

By Skyler Cooper

Since search teams began the latest excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery, the City of Tulsa said 40 graves have been exposed that were not previously known.

The City said three sets of remains were exhumed since work restarted July 22nd. In one case, a bullet was found with a set of remains.

Archaeologists said it was the third confirmed gunshot victim found in the yearslong search for graves of victims from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The exhumed remains were found in adult-sized wooden caskets near where a known Tulsa Race Massacre victim was found.

Hand excavations are set to continue next week.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

