Driver accused of hitting firefighter twice with vehicle

Abram Sprenger
By April Hill

It was a wild Monday for Tullahassee volunteer firefighters after a Tulsa man showed up on the scene of a house fire.

Wagoner County deputies say the home was engulfed in flames when Abram Sprenger hit a firefighter with his vehicle and knocked him down, then circled the house and hit him again.

The suspect then proceeded to back his vehicle into a fire truck that assisting firefighters were taking cover behind.

Deputies smashed Sprenger’s window and pulled him out as he continued to resist.

Deputies say Sprenger kicked a deputy in the head on the way to jail.

He was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, impeding the progress of firefighters, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Sprenger’s bond was set at $100,000.

The fire marshal is looking into the cause of the fire.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!