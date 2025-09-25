Driver arrested after shots fired on the highway

Luke Hendrix
By April Hill

TULSA — A 19-year-old is arrested for a road rage incident that ended with gunfire. Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg says the suspect, Luke Hendrix, claims he thought the other driver was trying to run him off the road, so he fired shots during the morning commute earlier this month on Highway 169.

“This 19-year-old clearly was emotionally overwhelmed and made very poor decisions and didn’t realize the consequences of your actions,” said Capt. Meulenberg. “You’re shooting at somebody. That person could have died.”

The victim’s car did suffer damage from the bullet holes, but he wasn’t injured.

Hendrix is now charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Using a Vehicle to Discharge a Weapon.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!