Driver arrested after shots fired on the highway

TULSA — A 19-year-old is arrested for a road rage incident that ended with gunfire. Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg says the suspect, Luke Hendrix, claims he thought the other driver was trying to run him off the road, so he fired shots during the morning commute earlier this month on Highway 169.

“This 19-year-old clearly was emotionally overwhelmed and made very poor decisions and didn’t realize the consequences of your actions,” said Capt. Meulenberg. “You’re shooting at somebody. That person could have died.”

The victim’s car did suffer damage from the bullet holes, but he wasn’t injured.

Hendrix is now charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Using a Vehicle to Discharge a Weapon.