Driver blames Chihuahua for overnight crash in Tulsa

Driver blames dog for crash (Tulsa Police Department)

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa police said a man who crashed his truck into a pole overnight claimed his dog caused the crash.

According to TPD, the crash happened early Thursday on 21st Street east of Lewis at about 1:30am.

Officers said the pickup truck had crashed head-on into a power pole. The driver was complaining of chest pains and was worried about his Chihuahua.

Police said the dog was initially unresponsive in the floorboard.

First responders began treating the driver while officers checked on the dog.

TPD said the dog began moving and was treated for a cut on the head.

“The driver said the Chihuahua jumped into his lap while he was driving, which caused him to collide with the power pole.” TPD said on social media.

Police said the driver, and his dog, went to the hospital.

Bot are expected to be okay.

