Drivers praised for quick actions after semi mishap on Turner Turnpike

State troopers are praising drivers for the way they reacted to a potentially dangerous situation on the Turner Turnpike near Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

OHP said a trooper noticed a semi truck having issues with some of its tires. The trooper noticed smoke and vibration coming from the trailer and initiated a traffic stop to alert the driver of the semi.

As the truck pulled over, two tires came loose from the trailer. One tire fell apart in the grass, but troopers said the heat started a grass fire. The other tire bounced into traffic on the turnpike.

A black SUV briefly stopped in front of the tire in the left lane, but quickly pushed the tire off to the side of the roadway.

“Incidents like this can often result in serious injuries or fatalities.” OHP said in a social media post.

Troopers are praising that driver for removing the tire from the roadway, saying his actions may have saved a life. They are also praising other drivers for stopping and helping to put out the grass fire.

“Anytime traffic on the turnpike is stopped, it’s dangerous. His quick thinking prevented traffic from backing up further allowing those stopped motorist to begin driving again.” OHP added.

OHP said the driver of the semi met with a Size and Weights trooper for further inspection.