Driving in left lane bill passes Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY — House lawmakers in Oklahoma City passed a bill Monday by a 70 to 23 vote that says you only have a minute to pass someone using the left lane on highways and turnpikes.

The Bill also says you’re only allowed to drive in the left lane when you can pass another vehicle “expeditiously.”

The time limit is extended to two minutes for semi-trucks.

If you don’t move back to the right lane, you face a $250 fine.

The bill does not cover city streets.

Bill 3452 now heads to the Oklahoma Senate.