Drummond wants Stitt to allow Afghan nationals to be removed from Oklahoma

Gentner Drummond and Kevin Stitt
By Steve Berg

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond says Governor Stitt should allow for the removal of hundreds of Afghan refugees from Oklahoma.

Drummond cites President Trump’s new travel ban on 19 countries, including Afghanistan, as part of the reasoning for why the Afghans nationals here now should be removed.

He also points out the case of the Afghan national who is accused of planning a mass shooting on Election Day in the Oklahoma City area, arguing that Stitt is causing a risk to pubic safety.

In a statement from his office, Stitt today quickly fired back, saying that Drummond is using fear tactics and saying the refugees here helped U.S. troops during the war in Afghanistan.

Stitt also says it’s “unconscionable” to suggest leaving them at the mercy of the Taliban.

