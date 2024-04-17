Drumright Police: Mountain lion spotted in someone's backyard

Drumright Mountain Lion (Drumright Police Department)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. — The Drumright Police Department said a mountain lion was spotted in someone’s backyard on Monday night.

“A resident of Drumright reported this uninvited visitor to their home. The lion was captured on camera in their backyard sometime last night,” police said on social media.

Police said it was spotted off North Curtis and Game Wardens have been contacted.

They also said if you see a mountain lion, do not approach it and instead call them at 918-352-2151, or 911 if it’s an emergency.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!