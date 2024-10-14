Dry conditions, colder air raise fears of a bad wildfire season this fall

Home destroyed by wildfire in Creek County, Oklahoma, August, 2012 Wildfires destroyed more than 400 homes in and around Creek County in August of 2012 (Russell Mills/Russell Mills)

TULSA — Much of northeast Oklahoma has gone without a soaking rainfall now for weeks, meaning fall foliage will be even drier than usual.

Couple that with the recent cold front bringing cooler, drier air into the area and you have a recipe for a possible wildfire disaster.

Hear the KRMG in Depth Report on the wildfire threat HERE.

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Authority Director Joe Kralicek tells KRMG he hasn’t yet sought a burn ban for the county, but if conditions don’t improve he may well have to do so.

“We’re watching it very closely as the drought gets closer and closer to extreme levels in Tulsa County," Kralicek said Monday, adding that “counties directly north and east of us, they’re already in extreme drought."

“We are starting to see an uptick in fire danger as the conditions get drier and drier, and the air gets drier as well. We want people to urge people to take caution in burning. As of right now, we don’t have a burn ban in place, but it’s probably not a good idea to burn if you can avoid it."

Washington County, immediately north of Tulsa County, did issue a burn ban on Monday.

Just over 12 years ago, wildfires destroyed more than 400 homes in the area in a matter of a few days.

Hear the KRMG In Depth Report recalling that disaster and assessing the current risk HERE.