DUI suspect hits car at 51st and Yale, police say

The sparks were flying last night, LITERALLY, after a DUI suspect lost control of his SUV, Tulsa Police say.

Police say Vincent Fararra was going northbound on Yale at 51st, when he ran the light and crashed into a small sedan, and then crashed into a street sign, and then went over the median and through a parking lot, with sparks coming from the vehicle.

They say a passenger in Farrara’s SUV told police they had been drinking.

Farrara was arrested on complaints of DUI-2nd Offense, Hit and Run Injury Accident, and No Driver’s License.

Police say the driver in the sedan he allegedly hit was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

©2023 Cox Media Group