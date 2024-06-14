Early voting continues in 2024 Oklahoma county, state and federal primary elections

By Russell Mills

TULSA — Early voting began Thursday in the 2024 Oklahoma primaries for county, state and federal offices, with a number of elections to be determined because no Democrats filed to run.

There are contentions GOP primaries, however, in some districts, including Senate District 25, in which current State Rep. Jeff Boatman is facing Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie.

District 37 Senator Cody Rogers has a primary challenger in Aaron Reinhardt, and much like the District 25 race, dark money and spurious campaign mailings or broadcast advertisements have become increasingly ugly as the primary election date of June 18 has drawn closer.

Another interesting contest has developed in Senate District 11, where State Rep. Regina Goodwin faces former Tulsa City Councilor Joe Williams in a Democratic primary.

A number of area House districts are on the slate, as well, along with Tulsa County Commission District Two, which has drawn a large field comprised of three Republicans, three Democrats, and an independent.

Voters are urged to check the Oklahoma Voter Portal to ensure they know their precinct location.

One can also see a preview of their ballot, which is helpful for those who wish to research their decisions before arriving at the voting booth.

Early voting will continue until 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., and at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd Street.

It will resume Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

All voting on Tuesday must be done in person at the individual precincts between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

