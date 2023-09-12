EasyJet passengers are led away by police after they’re caught having sex in plane toilet

CDC continues to urge Americans to avoid travel A scenic view of aircraft flying overhead photographed on November 29, 2010 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images, File)

Two EasyJet passengers were led away by police in Ibiza after they were caught having sex in the plane toilet during a flight when a cabin crew member opened the door to expose them, according to Daily Mail.

Video shows passengers cheering and shouting as the EasyJet employee pulled back the door on the duo.

But footage from the fight from Luton appears to show the couple were in no mood to stop early, with the man promptly shutting the door again so they could join the so-called ‘Mile High Club’.

An EasyJet spokesperson told MailOnline the flight was met by police on arrival on the Spanish party island.

Those in the rear seats who watched the situation unfold appeared to find what was happening hilarious and could be seen watching opened mouthed. One woman was heard screaming ‘Oh my f***ing God’, before asking her friend if she had videoed what happened.

But the cabin crew member seemed unsure how to respond and could be seen in the clip holding his head in the hands after catching the couple in the act.

The video has been shared widely on social media, with one user joking: ‘Ryanair would charge extra.’ Another added: ‘Hope that wasn’t the pilot.’

An easyJet spokeswoman told MailOnline: ‘We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on September 8 was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard.’

The identity of the couple is not known and it has also not been confirmed whether any arrests were made in Ibiza.

Bedfordshire Police, which is responsible for policing at Luton Airport, confirmed to MailOnline that it was not involved in the response.

Section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004 states that it is illegal to have sex in a lavatory to which the public has access.



