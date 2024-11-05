Election workers respond to reports of voting machine problems

The first day of in-person absentee voting saw extremely long lines at the election board's future home, 12000 E. Skelly Drive in Tulsa

Early voting in Tulsa County, Oct. 30, 2024 The first day of in-person absentee voting saw extremely long lines at the election board's future home, 12000 E. Skelly Drive in Tulsa (Crystal Kelly)

By April Hill

TULSA — Every Election Day KRMG hears reports of malfunctioning machines at polling places.

We checked in with Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman to see how things are going.

She says there is an extra load on machines this year due to heavy turnout.

If a machine malfunctions, a replacement will be brought in as quickly as possible, and your ballot will be placed into an emergency ballot bin until it can be scanned.

Freeman says this is a very specific protocol that comes down from state law.



April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!