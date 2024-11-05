Election workers respond to reports of voting machine problems

Early voting in Tulsa County, Oct. 30, 2024 The first day of in-person absentee voting saw extremely long lines at the election board's future home, 12000 E. Skelly Drive in Tulsa (Crystal Kelly)

TULSA — Every Election Day KRMG hears reports of malfunctioning machines at polling places.

We checked in with Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman to see how things are going.

She says there is an extra load on machines this year due to heavy turnout.

If a machine malfunctions, a replacement will be brought in as quickly as possible, and your ballot will be placed into an emergency ballot bin until it can be scanned.

Freeman says this is a very specific protocol that comes down from state law.







