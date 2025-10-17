Electric bikes, batteries go up in flames in Broken Arrow

If you saw a massive plume of black smoke over Broken Arrow Friday afternoon, it was probably the electric bicycles and batteries that caught fire.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department said it happened around 1 p.m. near Elm Place between Kenosha and Houston streets.

BAFD said it was about 20 bikes that burned, but firefighters were able to contain the fire before it could spread to other bicycles and sheds.

The department said every fire truck is equipped with a specialized extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat battery fires.