Electric grid restored in Claremore after weeks of outages

CLAREMORE, Okla. — After weeks of outages due to severe weather, the electric grid in Claremore has been restored.

In a Wednesday night update on the city’s storm recovery website, City Manager John Feary said the city’s electric grid has been fully restored to 100 percent.

“Every single circuit and everybody that could be energized and has the capability of being energized can be,” Feary said.

Though power is restored, a few residences are still experiencing outages.

“A lot of folks didn’t know about the email list, didn’t know to call in,” Feary said. “Call our outage number if you still are without power.”

Feary said the work is complete on their end, and those without power need to reach out.

“We have the capability right now to serve 100 percent of our customers, we’re at 100 percent restoration,” Feary said. “We just need to know those who don’t have power yet, we’re less than 50, we know they’re out there.”

Feary said restoring power wouldn’t have been possible without the strong community efforts.

“You guys have come through this amazing,” Feary said. “People said 21 to 28 days — 10 days. Couldn’t be more blessed.”

