UPDATE: Elementary school lockdown lifted, kids allowed to go home

Kendall-Whittier Elementary

By April Hill and Russell Mills

Tulsa’s Kendall-Whittier elementary school was locked down as police hunted for a suspicious person in the area Wednesday.

TPS Spokeswoman Caroline Crouch confirmed that parents were not being allowed to pick students up while TPD and campus police worked to ensure everyone’s safety.

No details on the suspect nor why they believed the person to be dangerous.

Crouch followed up with an email roughly 45 minutes after the incident began to notify KRMG the all-clear had been given and students were being released to their parents and school buses.

No one was hurt; no details have yet been released on the suspect or their alleged activities.


April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

Russell Mills

Russell Mills

Anchor/Reporter/Show Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!