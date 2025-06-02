Elephants Billy, Tina settling in nicely at Tulsa Zoo

Elephants, Billy and Tina, are getting acquainted with the Tulsa Zoo after moving from Los Angeles, Calif.

The Tulsa Zoo now has two new residents, and they traveled a long way to get here.

Elephants Billy and Tina, who are both over the age of 40, recently traveled from Los Angeles to Oklahoma and will now spend their rest of their lives at the Tulsa Zoo. Mammal curator Jordan Piha said the two are doing great in their new surroundings.

“They’re integrating really well. They’ve had a chance to see, and hear, and smell all of the other elephants,” Piha said.

The two elephants are currently in a 30-day quarantine so they can get acclimated to their surroundings, other elephants, and their trainers. The 1,4000-mile journey went through several states that included forests and desert, experiencing potentially extreme hot and cold temperatures. Trainers had to ensure the elephants were comfortable while experiencing the different climates.

Joe Barkowski, vice president of Animal Conservation and Science at the zoo, said the trip to Oklahoma took months of planning and preparation and so much went into ensuring the elephants safety and comfort.

Some activist groups, and iconic pop star Cher, didn’t want the two elephants moved to Tulsa. There were lawsuits in an attempt to keep them in Los Angeles, but both the zoos wanted them in Tulsa. However, the lawsuits were rejected, and Billy and Tina are now thriving in the zoo’s 17-acre enclosure.

“It’s a pretty complex area. So, there’s three main sections, and our total footprint is 17 acres for the elephants,”

The elephants are considered older. Billy is 40 years old and Tina is 59 and in need of geriatric care.