Emirates Global Aluminum investing $4 billion in new OK aluminum production plant

INOLA, Okla. — Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) announced they’re planning to invest $4 billion to create a new primary aluminum production plant at the Tulsa Port of Inola.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced the investment on Thursday, explaining the project is expected to create 1,000 direct jobs, 1,800 indirect jobs and enhance Oklahoma’s ability to create additional manufacturing jobs.

“This is a monumental day for Oklahoma,” said Stitt. “We are proud to welcome Emirates Global Aluminum to our state and excited for the generational impact this investment will have on our future. As President Donald Trump looks to onshore our nation’s supply chain for critical minerals, Oklahoma is leading the way in this sector. Thanks to our pro-business environment, Oklahoma is quickly becoming the critical minerals headquarters of the United States.”

EGA is the world’s largest producer of premium aluminum and the Oklahoma facility is set to be the first new primary aluminum production plant built in the United States in 45 years.

The chosen site for the new plant will be at the Tulsa Port of Inola. Once completed, the facility is set to produce billets, sheet ingots, high-purity aluminum, foundry alloys and almost double the United States’ aluminum production.

The Chief Executive Officer of EGA, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, stated, “The United States has been an important market for EGA for several decades, and we know there is strong demand for our high-quality metal ‘made in America.’ EGA has the skills, technology and capital to start rebuilding this great American industry, and in Oklahoma I am confident we will secure the right condition to do so. This is an important moment for EGA, and for the economic relationship between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.”

EGA entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Governor Stitt that outlined the conditions of EGA’s investment in Oklahoma.

However, the agreement will only go into effect if the Oklahoma Legislature agrees to the terms in the MOU.

“Oklahoma proudly stands with President Trump in the mission to bring manufacturing back to American soil,” said House Speaker Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow). “The Legislative Evaluation and Development Committee (LEAD) has thoroughly vetted this project, and our Legislature is committed to advancing the Trump Administration’s America First agenda for our workers and families.”

According to the governor’s office, the aluminum produced in the state will help support critical industries, such as rapidly growing aerospace and defense, along with the automotive, food and beverage and other critical industries.

Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle) said, “Oklahoma’s selection as the preferred site for the first new primary aluminum production plant built in the United States in nearly half a century is a landmark achievement for our state. This is a clear testament to the work we’ve done to make Oklahoma a more attractive destination for business growth and innovation. I applaud the executive branch, the Legislature and everyone who has been involved for the hard work it has taken to get us where we are today.”

To read the full MOU, click here.