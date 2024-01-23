EMSA reports increase of slips-and-falls after icy weather

Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) ambulance

Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) ambulance Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) ambulance (Russell Mills)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency Medical Services Authority shared updated slip-and-fall statistics Monday afternoon.

EMSA says along with icy roads, the weather has led to an increase in slip-and-falls in the Tulsa area.

According to EMSA, since midnight they’ve responded to 87 slips and falls, the majority happening on icy outdoor surfaces. Of the 87, 61 patients were transported to local hospitals.

EMSA says the number of slips and falls they would expect to see on a Monday in January is 18.

EMSA also says they responded to three cold exposure calls and transported one cold exposure patient to the hospital.

The ambulance service shared some tips to avoid slips and falls on icy surfaces:

• Wear proper footwear. The best shoes are lightweight boots with good support and traction. You also can purchase snow grips for the bottoms of your shoes or boots.

• Take your time. Do not hurry while walking outside on icy surfaces. Pay attention to your steps and walk slowly.

• Take small steps. Small steps, almost from side to side, help you maintain your center of gravity.

• Avoid walking on concrete or pavement if possible. Grass or mulch are much safer walking surfaces in icy weather.

EMSA recommends staying inside if you can.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!