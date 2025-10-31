EMSA shares Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers

TULSA, Okla. — As Halloween fun approaches, local emergency officials are reminding parents, trick-or-treaters, and drivers of the different ways they can keep kids safe when trick-or-treating.

Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for children. In fact, kids are twice as likely to be hit and killed by a motor vehicle on Halloween compared to any other day of the year, according to EMSA.

EMSA’s Community and Special Events Coordinator Riley Howard said there are several steps parents can take to keep their kids safe while they’re out on Halloween.

With the sun setting earlier and temperatures dropping, visibility is a key concern. Officials recommend children wear bright colors or reflective costumes with light-up shoes or glow sticks to make sure drivers can see them.

Parents should also review basic street safety rules with their kids before heading out.

“Only cross the road at intersections or at corners,” said Howard. “Never dart out into traffic or between parked vehicles. Make sure you’re making eye contact with those drivers before you cross in front of them.”

EMSA also recommends ensuring children have a way to contact you or to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Howard said drivers should put away their phones, turn on their headlights early, and take their time traveling through residential areas on Halloween.

“For drivers, of course, put down the phone, turn on those headlights. Take your time traveling to and from. Be extra careful going down those smaller side streets where there may be some obstructions.”

Officials said making eye contact with trick-or-treaters before proceeding and watching for children darting between parked cars can prevent tragedy.

