TULSA, Okla. — The EMSA Medical Heat Alert for Tulsa has expired.

The alert was issued on June 9 after EMSA responded to five heat-related illness calls in one day. Since the warning was issued, EMSA responded to a total of 77 suspected heat-related sickness calls and took 51 patients to the hospital.

The alert was allowed to expire after a decrease in temperature and a decrease in the number of heat-related calls.