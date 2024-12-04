Escaped teen surrenders to police following standoff in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An escaped teen surrendered to police following a standoff in Muskogee on Tuesday.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards told FOX23 that 17-year-old Jaxon Vaughn was involved in a short standoff with police in Muskogee and surrendered on Tuesday evening.

Law enforcement had been looking for Vaughn for more than a week after he escaped custody in Woodward.

Before his escape, Vaughn was involved in a standoff near the same area in Muskogee.

In addition to escaping custody in Woodward, Vaughn was wanted for two felony counts of firing a gun inside a dwelling.

Officers arrived at a home in the 5200 block of Emporia shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Special Operations Team arrived after Vaughn refused to leave the home.

Vaughn was eventually taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m.

Citizen journalist Alan Thompson—who runs the Facebook page Monday Live—caught Vaughn’s surrender on camera and asked him some questions during his arrest.

When Thompson asked about Vaughn only coming out after police sprayed him, Vaughn replied, “On God. I would’ve got away if I put on a mask. On God, I would’ve got away” and also stated, “That [stuff] started burning my face.”

In response to Thompson asking Vaughn if he’d had guns in the house he walked out from, Vaughn said, “Maybe a few.”

FOX23 is working to determine where Vaughn will be held and whether he will face any additional charges.