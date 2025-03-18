Ethics Commission settles with State Supt. Ryan Walters about politically charged social media usage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Ethics Commission reached a legal settlement with State Superintendent Ryan Walters (R) about allegations he used his official state social media accounts to try to influence the outcome of the 2024 Presidential election.

Oklahoma Ethics Rules prohibit state officers from using their official social media accounts from trying to advocate for or against any candidates for elected office. The settlement declares Walters used his official state superintendent X account to campaign for Donald Trump and against Kamala Harris last year.

The legal settlement, however, states the Ethics Commission could not determine if Walters intentionally violated the rules, and so both sides agreed to a legal settlement to resolve the issue.

Under the agreement, Walters cannot use ‘State Superintendent of Public Instruction’ in the title of his personal X account so that he can post political posts in the future. In the bio of his personal X page, it must state “Teacher, Dad to 4, and State Superintendent of Oklahoma”. In his account, he must also remove and stop using state-issued images.

Walters and anyone within the Oklahoma State Department of Education who uses social media must also attend mandatory training within the next 90 days.

All of that is in addition to a $5,000 fine.

The settlement comes as a result of 10 social media posts in which Walters spoke out against the Biden-Harris Administration while also supporting the re-election of now-President Donald Trump.

This settlement is separate from the case stemming from the 2022 allegations of campaign finance issues in which the committee voted to prosecute Walters in Oklahoma County District Court.