Evacuations underway in BA after large gas leak

A couple of emergencies happening Thursday in Broken Arrow.

Some people near a gas line break were evacuated near 91st and Lynn Lane.

“There’s about a quarter mile section hear that’s completely blocked off,” said Firefighter Jarrett Hardwick.

Hardwick says the section that is closed is on 91st, which is also called Washington Street.

He says about 16 houses were evacuated until the gas company gives the all clear.

Firefighters say a utility company hit a two-inch gas line.

Crews were also called to a waterline break near the Lowe’s on Thursday and another gas line break happened Wednesday near 51st and County Line.