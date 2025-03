Evacuations underway due to wildfire near Westport

Pawnee County Emergency Management asked residents who live south of Highway 412 from 312th West Avenue to Blacksmith Road to leave the area due to a wildfire.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a Fire Warning for this fire at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday.

Pawnee County Fire Alert

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed a portion of Highway 412 near 296th West Avenue due to smoke crossing the road.

A hotspot from the fire could be seen on radar in southeastern Pawnee County.

