Even more dangerous heat in Tulsa on Thursday

Very Dangerous Heat Continues Today (National Weather Service)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa says dangerous heat is expected in the Tulsa area again on Thursday.

NWS says an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect from 12-8 p.m. today, with dangerously hot conditions and heat index values up to 111 expected.

The warning is in effect for Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Creek, and Okmulgee Counties.

Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

