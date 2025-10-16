Event to be held in downtown Tulsa to honor those battling blood cancer

An event will be held in downtown Tulsa Thursday night to remember and honor those affected by blood cancer.

Blood Cancer United: Light The Night Tulsa will be at the Guthrie Green, located at 111 Reconciliation Way, will help raise critical funds needed to support patients and families impacted by the disease. Attendees will walk approximately one mile to help raise funds through their own fundraising page.

Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission.

Individuals that raise $100 or more will get a Champions For a Cure Night The Light T-Shirt that can be picked up at the Champions For a Cure Tent. If they raise $1,000 or more, they receive a Brights Light T-Shirt that can be picked up at the Bright Lights Tent.

You can also register to receive a lantern to hold up to show your support of those battling blood cancer. White lanterns are carried by patients and survivors, red lanterns by supporters, and gold lanterns are carried by those walking in memory of loved ones lost to cancer. You must register for the lantern or fill out a form at the event. If you do not register in advance, you must sign an e-waiver on your mobile device at the event. Attendees under 12 do not need to pre-register or sign a waiver if accompanied by an adult.

If you are a blood cancer patient participating or other immuno-compromised, you are advised to check with your healthcare provider before attending this event.

The festivities will start at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on Light The Night Tulsa, go here.