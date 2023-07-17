Exclusive: Tally Alame talks to KRMG about shoplifting allegations

More than 40 signs on Route 66 thanks to grant program Tally's Good Food Cafe was the third neon sign grantee. (Route 66 Commission)

Tally Alame, the owner of Tally’s Good Food Café, was arrested Friday on multiple counts of shoplifting from Sam’s Club.

Alame says the entire situation happened when he started using the Sam’s Club app, “Scan & Go.”

According to Alame, he was being told every day that he should add the Scan & Go app and use it to check out because of the number of items he buys every day.

Alame says after 30 years of going through the checkout line, he was uncomfortable using the app because he isn’t good with computers and apps.

After a few weeks, Alame says he finally had Sam’s employees download the app for him and he started using it. He says he wasn’t sure he was using the app right, but no one ever stopped him.

He says he feels Sam’s Club should have noticed when they checked his cart at the door that items were missing and didn’t match up.

Alame says he is upset that no one stopped him and let him know he had missed items. He says after so many years of going to Sam’s at least once a day, he has built a good relationship with them.

Alame says this isn’t about money and he would have gladly paid for the items had he known they were accounted for on the app.

There are three separate affidavits with allegations over a span of a year.

Alame says he wonders why the manager or anyone else didn’t just stop him and let him know his items had not been paid for when they noticed in September of last year.

Alame says he would have gladly paid for what he missed.

In hindsight, Alame says he wishes he would have just kept going through the checkout line to make sure everything was paid for before leaving the store.

Monday morning, Tally’s was not busy as usual and Alame says he is disappointed that people are assuming he is a thief and he hopes that by explaining to people that it was a mistake, people will come out and enjoy the atmosphere and good food.

