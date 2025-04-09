Danny Boy O’Conner, Executive Director of The Outsiders House Museum, is stepping down

Danny Boy O’Conner, the rapper who turned his love of the 1983 movie “The Outsiders” into a mission to restore the iconic Tulsa house used in the movie, has announced that he is stepping down as the executive director of The Outsiders House Museum.

“After years of serving as Executive Director, I’m stepping into a new role as Founder of The Outsiders House Museum,” O’Conner posted on X. “Building this place from the ground up has been one of the greatest honors of my life. What started as a dream became a reality thanks to all of you - our supporters, our visitors, our community. But every great story has chapters, and it’s time to turn the page.”

O’Conner plans to stay in Tulsa, and stay actively involved in the nonprofit museum. But he says that the search is underway for a new executive director to “lead the Museum into it’s next phase of growth and development.”