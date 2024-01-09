Expect cold weather in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Some cold and windy weather is expected for Green Country on Tuesday morning and the weekend.

[1/9/24 4:37 AM] Rain continues to change over to light snow behind a cold front that is making rapid progress across the region this morning. Northwesterly winds will also ramp up behind the front with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. #okwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/xxMtObtRzn — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) January 9, 2024

According to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa, overnight rain could change over to light snow behind a cold front that is making rapid progress across the region this morning.

Northwesterly winds will also ramp up behind the front with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible, according to the NWS.

The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory is in effect for Tuesday across far Northeast Oklahoma into Northwest Arkansas. Snow accumulations of a half inch to around 1 inch and areas of blowing snow may impact travel conditions.











