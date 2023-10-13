EXPO SQUARE: More than 1 million people attend Tulsa State Fair

The numbers are in for the 2023 Tulsa State Fair.

Expo Square officials estimate 1,075,000 people attended the fair this year.

The most popular rides were the Giant Wheel, the Polar Express and the Euroslide.

Fair officials said more than 24,700 wristbands were sold during the fair.

Shows for the kids were a hit too. More than 20,000 tickets were sold for the Disney on Ice Frozen and Encanto performances.

You can’t go to the fair without grabbing a corn dog, funnel cake or other fried food.

Expo Square said independent concession stands brought in about $5.4 million.

ExpoServe Food & Beverage brought in $1.6 million.

