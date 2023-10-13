EXPO SQUARE: More than 1 million people attend Tulsa State Fair

Tulsa State Fair

By Skyler Cooper

The numbers are in for the 2023 Tulsa State Fair.

Expo Square officials estimate 1,075,000 people attended the fair this year.

The most popular rides were the Giant Wheel, the Polar Express and the Euroslide.

Fair officials said more than 24,700 wristbands were sold during the fair.

Shows for the kids were a hit too. More than 20,000 tickets were sold for the Disney on Ice Frozen and Encanto performances.

You can’t go to the fair without grabbing a corn dog, funnel cake or other fried food.

Expo Square said independent concession stands brought in about $5.4 million.

ExpoServe Food & Beverage brought in $1.6 million.

More here



Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!