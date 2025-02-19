Extreme cold continues in Green Country through Thursday

Life threatening cold Tulsa (National Weather Service Tulsa)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa expects life-threatening cold to continue through Thursday this week.

NWS says very dangerous wind chills between 10 and 20 below zero will be common.

According to NWS, precautions must be taken to protect people, pets, and any exposed pipes from the cold. They also recommend people use caution with any fireplaces or alternate heating sources as if used improperly, these may pose an increased risk for house fires.

Fortunately, NWS says the extreme cold is not expected to linger long, with warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

