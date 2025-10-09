‘Eyes on ICE’ protest held at Tulsa County Jail

Local protests have been more frequent since President Donald Trump took office, including the "No Kings" protest and the "Eyes on ICE" protest that was held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2025. Pictured is a protest held at Tulsa City Hall in June.

Local protestors want Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado to know they’ve got their eyes on him.

On Wednesday, organizers held an “Eyes on ICE” rally to protest the cooperation between the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and federal immigration officials.

The rally took place outside the Tulsa County Jail, and weekly protests are apparently in the works. Organizers told Fox23 they have demands for Sheriff Regalado and they aren’t happy with him for assisting ICE by housing detainees at the jail.

Back in June, and handful of protestors marched around Tulsa’s City Hall in solidarity with illegal immigrants that were being detained in Los Angeles. A week later, several hundred protestors attended rallies in three different Tulsa locations for the “No Kings” protest.