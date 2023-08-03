Fainting episode prompts Payne County truck crash

A Payne County traffic accident Wednesday night sends a man to the hospital with multiple injuries.

OHP reports Larry Dry, 59, was southbound on Highway 108 near Ripley when he had some sort of medical episode.

Reports indicate he may have fainted.

Dry, who was driving a Ford F150, lost control of the truck which left the roadway, smashed into an embankment and overturned.

Dry was transported by LifeNet to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

OHP reports he was admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

The accident happened shortly after 9 Wednesday night.







