Families displaced after Friday morning apartment complex fire in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Several families have been displaced following a fire at an Owasso apartment complex Friday morning.

According to the Owasso Police Department, they received a call at 9:45 a.m. of a fire at the Rolling Hills Apartment, located at 11697 East 83rd Street North. When they arrived on scene, one apartment was fully engulfed in the fire. Owasso Fire Department quickly arrived on scene afterwards to battle the fire.

Police say three units sustained damage; one from the fire, one from smoke damage, and another from water damage. Five additional families were displaced due to the fire department turning off the utilities, but will be able to return when they are turned back on.

Police say no person was injured in the fire, but a cat was lost due to it.