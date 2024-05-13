Family believes body found in Bird Creek is that of missing tornado victim

The family of Wayne Hogue told KRMG Monday that they believe the body found in Bird Creek over the weekend is that of their loved one.

“He’s the only missing person so we’re pretty certain that it is him.” Tamara Hogue told KRMG.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said the medical examiner was working to make positive identification.

Hogue went missing during the EF-4 tornado in Barnsdall on May 6th. The cinder blocks his mobile home sat on are the only things that remain after the storm.

Wayne Hogue Home Only cinder blocks remain where Wayne Hogue's mobile home once sat in Barnsdall. (Photo Courtesy: Tamara Hogue)

Tamara is Wayne’s daughter-in-law and told KRMG the family quickly found peace in the likely loss of Wayne.

“We had our moment to grieve.” She said. “We quickly went from sadness and grief to just rejoicing.”

Hogue stressed that the family’s strong faith has brought them comfort.

She described Mr. Hogue as a simple man who loved to garden and one who didn’t stray too far from his routine.

“His grocery list basically consisted of the same things every week... He loved spam, he loved eggs and vegetables from his garden.” Hogue added.

Wayne Hogue (Photo Courtesy: Tamara Hogue)

Tamara expressed her family’s gratitude for all of the people who showed up to help search the area in the aftermath of the storm.

Listen to Tamara Hogue’s interview with KRMG here











